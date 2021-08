SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, nearly two hundred San Diegans waited hours to give a two-minute speech in front of the Board of Supervisor and Dr. Wilma Wooten. The main theme among the 4.5 hours of speeches was opposition to medical mandates of any kind, with many calling out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher as he has been in charge of the county’s COVID-19 response. Throughout the meeting, people specifically called him out for not even paying attention to what they were saying.