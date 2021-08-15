The #1 Best Food to Reduce Inflammation and Slow Aging, Experts Say
You might already be aware that a wide range of health problems—like arthritis and joint pain, cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, heart disease, and even acne—are linked with inflammation. To fight the condition, a team of scientists who specialize in aging say there's one particular ingredient that could be key to your diet, while it also works within the gut to promote healthy organ function for the longterm.www.eatthis.com
Comments / 0