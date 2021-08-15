Cancel
Betty Lucille Wilson (Christoffersen)

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur family is sad to announce the passing of Betty Wilson on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Betty was born April 28 1931 in Madison, Wis., where she grew up with her sister Karin and parents Ralph and Lucille. After graduating from Madison High she moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where she worked as a legal secretary. She lived briefly in Texas and Florida before meeting and marrying Lowell Wilson. With two sons, Craig and Mark, they made roots in Southern California. In 1968, the family moved to Davis.

