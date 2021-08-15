Hyundai Sponsors Outfest, Creates LGBTQ Spot

In the whirlwind that was 2020, we experienced a great deal of change in a relatively short amount of time. While there have been significant repercussions from the pandemic on a global scale, what do these developments mean for smaller, local areas? The Los Angeles area specifically has seen many known and loved restaurants close as new ones take their place and businesses shift their priorities to adapt to the new normal. Many LGBTQ+ businesses emphasize the importance of belonging and togetherness, along with providing excellent services and products. The idea of community has been especially important during the pandemic, but it is always something we can be empowered by — pandemic or not. So, as you relearn your new L.A. this semester, try stopping by one of these LGBTQ+ owned businesses.