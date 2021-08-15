Cancel
Society

Hyundai Sponsors Outfest, Creates LGBTQ Spot

By Tanya Gazdik
mediapost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai Motor America has re-upped its sponsorship of the Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival for the fourth consecutive year. This year, the automaker has released a 60-second spot that will be shown prior to screenings. The 60-second spot, "Chosen Family," celebrates the LGBTQ community and how families can be defined...

