Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith reportedly suffers low ankle sprain on Sunday that ‘isn’t considered a serious injury’

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots held a comparatively light practice on Sunday morning, but the session still saw one of the team’s players leave with an apparent injury: tight end Jonnu Smith departed after getting hurt during a 1-on-1 period early in practice. He landed awkwardly during the low-speed drill, and spent time with the training staff before eventually leaving for the locker room.

www.patspulpit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
David Wells
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#The New England Patriots#Espn Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Release Three Players

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released three players in anticipation of the Aug. 17, 2021 mandatory roster cut-down to 85 players. The Patriots released D/TE Rashod Berry, WR Marvin Hall and TE David Wells. Berry, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: Man, Jonnu Smith is going to be something exciting

The New England Patriots needed a playmaking tight end and Bill Belichick not only went out and got one, but he also got two good tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Both will add elements of excitement to the offense, but Smith is the one who could be the biggest matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. With his size and speed, the new Patriots tight end adds an element to Josh McDaniels’ playbook that they haven’t had really since 2012.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Starting with Henry sidelined

Smith caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Thursday's 22-13 preseason win over Washington. Smith's lone catch came on a pass from Cam Newton on New England's second possession. Fellow offseason addition Hunter Henry (shoulder) could miss the rest of the preseason, leaving Smith atop New England's tight end depth chart. Smith handled himself well in such a role with the Titans last season, racking up career highs in catches (41), receiving yards (448) and touchdowns (eight).
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Exits Sunday's practice

Smith (foot/ankle) exited Sunday's practice early, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Reiss notes that the tight end "got tangled up with a defensive back in a low-speed 1-on-1 drill, landed a bit awkwardly, and limped off" during the session. Given that Smith didn't end up returning to the field, we'll consider him day-to-day for now. Meanwhile, fellow free-agent addition Hunter Henry (shoulder) returned to practice Sunday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Tight End Reportedly Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks

The New England Patriots made a plethora of marquee moves this offseason in an effort to bolster their offensive personnel. Unfortunately though, one of their top acquisitions will have to miss an extended period of time due to an injury. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Patriots tight end Hunter...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Hunter Henry Injury: Here’s When Patriots Tight End Might Return

Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. The New England Patriots could have Hunter Henry back by the start of the regular season. The high-priced tight end is expected to miss “a couple of weeks” after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday’s training camp practice, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The injury is “not serious,” per Schefter’s report.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Jonnu Smith Leaves Latest Patriots Training Camp Practice With Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots lost one of their high-priced tight ends to injury last Sunday. One week later, they lost another. Marquee free agent addition Jonnu Smith suffered an apparent ankle injury early in Sunday’s training camp practice after getting tangled with safety Devin McCourty during a non-competitive 1-on-1 drill.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: Hunter Henry injury exposes lack of tight end depth

The New England Patriots’ tight end depth just got worse with the injury to Hunter Henry. Frankly, even with him and Jonnu Smith, they still needed additional depth. Now with Henry out (hopefully for just a few weeks), it has become an even more precarious situation. Behind these two top, but oft-injured stars, there ain’t no one.
NFLNBC Sports

Matt LaCosse injury adds to Patriots' ailments at tight end

The New England Patriots' banged-up tight end group suffered another blow Monday. Matt LaCosse left Monday's joint practice session in Philadelphia after taking a hard hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett. Per our Tom E. Curran, Barnett lowered his shoulder to hit LaCosse in the head area as the tight end attempted to catch a Cam Newton pass on a shallow crossing route.
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

The Resilience of Patriots Tight Ends is Being Put to the Test

As the New England Patriots concluded day one of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, they left the fields at NovaCare Complex with only two fully-healthy tight ends: Devin Asiasi and Troy Fumagalli. With free agent additions Hunter Henry (shoulder) and Jonnu Smith (ankle) still on the mend, veteran tight...
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Expected to sit vs. Eagles

Smith (ankle) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports. The same applies to Hunter Henry (shoulder) and Matt LaCosse. As a result, Devin Asiasi could be busy Thursday, while fullback Jakob Johnson could also see some snaps in two-TE sets versus the Eagles.
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Will Troy Fumagalli benefit from the injuries higher up on the tight end depth chart?

With training camp and preseason underway, the New England Patriots are fully “on to 2021.”. The team currently has 87 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in August and September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we are taking a look at the players fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots bounce back from what was a disappointing 7-9 season last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy