Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith reportedly suffers low ankle sprain on Sunday that ‘isn’t considered a serious injury’
The New England Patriots held a comparatively light practice on Sunday morning, but the session still saw one of the team’s players leave with an apparent injury: tight end Jonnu Smith departed after getting hurt during a 1-on-1 period early in practice. He landed awkwardly during the low-speed drill, and spent time with the training staff before eventually leaving for the locker room.www.patspulpit.com
