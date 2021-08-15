Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith reportedly suffers low ankle sprain on Sunday that ‘isn’t considered a serious injury’

The New England Patriots needed a playmaking tight end and Bill Belichick not only went out and got one, but he also got two good tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Both will add elements of excitement to the offense, but Smith is the one who could be the biggest matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. With his size and speed, the new Patriots tight end adds an element to Josh McDaniels’ playbook that they haven’t had really since 2012.