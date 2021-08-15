3 telltale signs you need a cat window box
Windows are like cat TV, and chances are, your cat spends plenty of time each day climbing into and sitting in your home’s windows. A cat window box or perch can give your kitty an extra-special vantage point so he never misses a minute of the action taking place outdoors. You can spot some common signs that can indicate your cat would benefit from a window box. If you’ve been considering getting your cat a perch or a box, then it’s also important to know what to look for in a quality product, so you make the right choice for your cat.www.pawtracks.com
Comments / 0