Ryder Cup ready: Kevin Kisner wins Wyndham Championship in six-way playoff

By Adam Schupak
 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Photo by Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kevin Kisner sent an emphatic message to U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker to “pick me, pick me,” for his first appearance in the biennial matches.

Kisner made a 4-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole of the Wyndham Championship to end a six-man playoff at Sedgefield Country Club and earn his fourth PGA Tour title.

Kisner, 37, birdied four of his first six holes on Sunday to grab a share of the lead but after bogeys at Nos. 8 and 14, he looked to be an after thought in the trophy hunt.

“Standing on the 15th tee, I didn’t think I had a chance,” Kisner said.

But he made birdies at Nos. 16 and 17 to complete a round of 4-under 66 and a 72-hole total of 15-under 265. No one bettered that total as 54-hole leader Russell Henley, who held a three-stroke lead at 17 under after a birdie at 10, made four bogeys over his final eight holes. In fact, the six-man playoff could have been a record seven-man affair, but Henley missed a 25-foot downhill birdie putt from the fringe at 18 for the win and the 4-foot comebacker for par.

“I feel like I hit the second putt right where I was looking and it broke,” said Henley, who also missed a 2 footer at 11. “Just some mistakes. I knew I had to shoot under par today, so just disappointed. It stings pretty bad.”

Back to the 18th tee for the 12th playoff of the season went the sixsome of Kisner, South African Branden Grace, who sunk a 29-foot birdie putt at the last to join the party at 15 under, Canadian Roger Sloan (66), Aussie Adam Scott (65), South Korean Si Woo Kim (64) and American by way of South Korea Kevin Na (66). It marked just the third time in Tour history and first time since 2001 at Riviera Country Club that a tournament was decided in a six-man playoff.

“I watched it on TV when I was a kid, Robert Allenby (won),” said Na. “It was kind of fun being a part of it.”

“I kept saying this afternoon coming down the last few holes and even on the playoff, I was just remembering Russell Crowe and Gladiator: ‘Are you not entertained?'” said Sloan, who improved from No. 131 to No. 92 in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. “It’s so cool to be a part of this.”

Despite his reputation as a match-play specialist from his success at the WGC Dell Match Play, which he won in 2019, Kisner entered the playoff winless in five previous playoffs.

“My caddie reminds me that I won a playoff to get into match play against Ian Poulter the year I won, so he says that I’m 1-and-5, everybody else says I’m 0-and-5,” Kisner said.

In his self-deprecating fashion, he cracked to caddie Duane Bock, “we’re not really increasing our odds to win in this playoff too much with seven or six guys going at it.”

He looked to be prescient as Scott, who closed in 64-65, appeared to have the title in the bag after he stuffed his approach from 145 yards to 4 feet on the first playoff hole. Improbably, after making 53 of 54 from inside 5 feet, he missed the putt to the left, sending all six players who made par – Kisner nearly chipped in for birdie from 37 yards – back to 18 once again.

“I never thought that Adam was going to miss that putt,” Kisner said. “The only thing I could think of was he probably had to wait on that putt longer than any putt he’s ever had to wait on to win with six guys going ahead and putting before him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inngk_0bSTk9GX00

This time, Kisner drilled a beautiful drive. The last to hit his approach shot among the six competitors, Kisner had a perfect number – 161 yards – and planted his 9-iron to 4 feet.

“It was one of those putts you dream about having, three and a half, four feet, right edge, just get it going,” he said.

Never a doubt and it clinched Kisner’s first stroke-play victory since 2017 and validated the social media buzz that he’s long overdue to make his Ryder Cup debut despite entering the week No. 23 in the U.S. team point standings. When asked what he thought the victory would do for his chances of being selected for the team – Stricker will make six picks after the Tour Championship – he said, “Here we go. I said how many Ryder Cup questions are we going to have? Who knows, man. I’ve never been picked before, so I’m not going to go out there and jump on a limb and say that I’m going to get picked this year.

“I love Stricker, he’s a great friend and great guy. He’ll do what’s best for the team and the country. I would love more than anything to represent our country and be a part of that team. I need to play well in these playoffs and continue to show great form.”

While others were playing for their card and their career this week at the 47th and final regular season event of the Tour’s “Super Season,” Kisner was gunning to improve his chances of making the Tour Championship for the fifth time in six seasons and send a message to Stricker that he’s a winner.

“I felt like I had to win this week and next or win this week and play well in the next few,” he said. “My game’s rounding into form. I’m looking forward to the Playoffs and we’ll just see how the cards play out.”

Message delivered.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

