Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘She Will’ Review: Superb, Sly, Feminist Horror-Drama Debut

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWounds, both physical and psychological, become scars with time. But whether those scars are to be hidden or worn as badges of honor — evidence less of past trauma than of subsequent strength and healing — becomes the surprisingly resonant dilemma at the heart of Charlotte Colbert’s witty, weird horror-drama debut, which scooped the First Feature award in Locarno. “She Will” may not be particularly terrifying, except perhaps to abusers, rapists and anyone who’s ever used the phrase “it was a different time” to excuse the sins of their past without reckoning with them, but as a superbly crafted, thematically rich fable, it administers a potent dose of #MeToo vengeance, all while wearing its nasty sense of humor like a red-lipstick grin applied to a perfectly masklike face.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Mansell
Person
Malcolm Mcdowell
Person
Rupert Everett
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminist#Un#Photography#Birds#Sly#Scottish#Svengalis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Demonic (2021)

Written and Directed by Neill Blomkamp. Starring Carly Pope, Nathalie Boltt, Chris William Martin, Michael J Rogers, Kandyse McClure, Terry Chen, Jason Tremblay, and Quinton Boisclair. SYNOPSIS:. A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed.
TV & VideosSoompi

Yerin Confirmed To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming Web Drama

Yerin has been confirmed to make her acting debut!. On August 19, Yerin’s agency Sublime Artist Agency (SAA) announced that Yerin would star in the upcoming web drama “Witch Shop Reopen” (literal title) as Lee Hae Na. “Witch Shop Reopen” tells the story of Lee Hae Na, a dark witch...
Moviestheyoungfolks.com

‘Coda’ review: A heartwarming, coming-of-age drama about listening without hearing

An American remake of the 2014 French film, La Famille Bélier, Coda operates under the same premise, albeit with personal touches courtesy of writer and director Sian Heder. Coda centers around a 17-year-old named Ruby (Emilia Jones in a bit of pitch-perfect casting), who is the child of deaf adults (CODA). Her brother Leo (Daniel Durant) is also deaf, which means she’s the only person in her working-class family who can hear. Her father Frank (Troy Kotsur) runs a fishing boat along the coast of their New England town, and the whole family has to pitch in so they can make ends meet. And that certainly goes extra for Ruby, who in addition to helping reel in the fish has to act as a constant interpreter for her family, since she can translate and communicate in American Sign Language.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Fantasia Review: What Josiah Saw Depicts a Shared Horror with a Potent Payoff

Josiah Graham (Robert Patrick) doesn’t believe in God. To look at him and witness his actions is enough to know this truth, but his words have never been afraid to ensure those sentiments prove undeniable anyway. So he smirks when his youngest son dares to say grace before their latest meal. He starts telling a fantastical story about a dancing leprechaun that he saw outside his window that morning. Tommy (Scott Haze) laughs—both because it’s a humorous anecdote told in humorous fashion and because he’s a bit simple insofar as judging when someone is pulling his leg as a means to cut deeply with malice. His smile fades upon telling his father leprechauns aren’t real because Josiah’s face has turned to a scowl. “Neither is God,” he says.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched Review: A Staggeringly Immersive History of Folk Horror

Running for more than three hours, overflowing with film clips, and populated by truly insightful experts, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror is a cinematic graduate-level course––in the best sense. Written, produced, and directed with stylistic verve by Kier-La Janisse, the documentary is a staggeringly immersive experience, all somber music, eerie singing, and unsettling, often gruesome imagery. It is also a creation that inspires the viewer to dive even further into the world of “folk horror.” Tracking down and watching the films highlighted here would be difficult, if not impossible, but that search is part of the fun. Make no mistake: folk horror is fun.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Nine Days’ is a thoughtful film debut

A trailer for the new fantastical drama “Nine Days” is peppered with plaudits from critics. They have trumpeted it as “a knockout piece of filmmaking” (RogerEbert.com); “ a rich, speculative drama of life and destiny” (The Boston Globe); and a “stunningly crafted” and “special, one-of-a-kind film that announces a significant talent” (The Hollywood Reporter).
MoviesThe Independent

Wendy, review: a superficial rather than revolutionary feminist reading of JM Barrie’s character

Dir: Benh Zeitlin. Starring: Devin France, Yashua Mack, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin, Ahmad Cage, Krzysztof Meyn, Romyri Ross. 12A, 112 mins. Benh Zeitlin’s directorial debut, 2012’s Beasts of the Southern Wild, was an unfettered success – if you look at it purely in conventional terms. Grossing over $23m at the box office, on a $1.8m budget, it went on to earn four Oscar nominations. Its breakout star, then nine-year-old Quvenzhane Wallis, remains the youngest Best Actress nominee in history. But that pristine image hides a thornier, more complex conversation that’s bubbled up behind the scenes – one that’s both questioned and defended a white director’s authority to excavate his own mythology out of Black southern culture, turning the Louisiana bayou into a place of naive magic and whimsy.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

2:22 A Ghost Story review, Noël Coward Theatre: Lily Allen makes an eerily good stage debut in tense horror

At a time when it’s hard to get bums on seats, some theatres have leant on the power of veteran actors – Ian McKellan, Ralph Fiennes – to draw crowds. The Noël Coward Theatre has gone a different way. Here, an expectant – and full – house has gathered to see a theatre noob. An acting novice. A Grammy winner. We’re waiting for Lily Allen, who makes her West End debut as the lead in 2:22 A Ghost Story from Danny Robins.Allen opens the play on stage alone and after about a minute or so of recognition (“ah, she’s still...
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Rising Wolf’ review: Sci-fi hostage drama undone by story

Rising Wolf gets off to an intriguing start. A woman is tied and blindfolded in a small room with a string of blue lights behind her. The room is bathed in red and fireworks go off in the distance. It is soon revealed that the small room is actually an elevator and the lights are part of what looks to be a broken television. Nothing is as it appears in this science fiction hostage flick from Australia.
TV SeriesCollider

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Review: The Hulu Limited Series Blends Comedy, Drama, and Horror for One Intriguing TV Smoothie

The title characters of Nine Perfect Strangers, who travel to a secluded Northern California wellness resort in search of some sort of healing, aren't just looking for a geographical escape from their lives. Instead, this eclectic assortment of individuals is in search of freedom from the problems which haunt them, a concept captured perfectly in the most memorable lines from the trailer: "I don't want to suffer," Frances (Melissa McCarthy) tells Masha (Nicole Kidman). "You're already suffering," Masha replies.
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: GLASSHOUSE is a Lilting Pandemic Horror Film

In total isolation, as a pandemic turns the world upside down, a house of glass rises mysteriously out of the mist and forest. Inside, a small family lives in lonely confinement, tending the plants growing within the greenhouse that protect them from the toxic air. Outside the safety of their airtight glasshouse, an airborne neurochemical shreds the memories of its victims. Mother teaches her children the simple laws of their sanctuary and how to preserve precious memories through rituals. Daughters Evie and Bee are two girls on the cusp of womanhood in a strange and violent world—one is dedicated to memory and the other wishes to forget. Together with Mother, Evie and Bee are caring for innocents Gabe and Daisy when a seductive stranger disturbs the tranquility of their sanctuary.
Movieshorrorgeeklife.com

Fantasia Fest 2021 Review: ‘The Righteous’ is an Effective Psychological Horror

The horror genre is unique in that it has many sub-genres to offer, providing a variety of ways in which to scare, frighten, or disturb an audience. While The Righteous may not be pure horror in the sense of gore or blood, it is a wonderful example of psychological horror, brought to life by solid acting, directing, and visuals that have some truly tense and overwhelming moments.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Teen Holds Premiere For Horror Film She Wrote & Starred In

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 17-year-old Hailey Ralston held a movie premiere in Charlotte Friday night for a film she not only wrote but directed, produced, and starred in. The premiere for Ralston’s horror short film “The Creature” was held at Ayrsley Grand Cinema to celebrate its upcoming release on Amazon Prime.
Movieshorrornews.net

Horror Film Review : A Quiet Place Part II

If you enjoy watching horror films but have often found that some of them have become way too commercialized and follow a similar plot, fret no more. Here we have reviewed one of the best horror films of 2020, and it was so successful in the box office and amongst fans that it’s still being talked about almost a year after its release. This horror film requires the utmost focus and concentration from the viewers and the stealth and strategy of the characters as they navigate the nail-biting, hair-raising obstacles to survive. If you thought gaming strategy was intense, you haven’t seen this film yet! Take a look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy