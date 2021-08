Newly promoted Brentford opened their Premier League account with a 2-0 win over a lacklustre Arsenal in front of an electric home support in west London. The Bees had waited 74 years to return to the top flight of English football but took the lead midway through the first half when Sergi Canos smashed a shot inside the near post from the left edge of the area, beating Arsenal’s Bernd Leno due to both the power and surprise of the strike. Arsenal were lacking quality in several aspects of their play and Brentford had chances to increase their lead, notably...