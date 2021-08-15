Cancel
Wisconsin State

3 children hurt in southern Wisconsin crash

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Three children were hurt in a car crash in southern Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported the crash occurred late Friday afternoon in Dodge County just east of Columbus. Authorities said a 2006 Subaru and a 2021 Mitsubishi collided in an intersection of State Highway 16/160 and County Highway TT.

A 10-year-old in the Subaru’s front seat suffered life-threatening injuries. The Subaru’s 31-year-old driver suffered serious injuries. A 5-year-old and a 4-year-old in the Subaru’s backseat suffered minor injuries. The Mitsubishi’s 40-year-old driver sustained serious injuries. Everyone involved was taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

The crash remains under investigation.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

