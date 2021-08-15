Cancel
Portage, IN

Gary man rescued 5 miles offshore in Lake Michigan

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man has been rescued from Lake Michigan after multiple agencies searched the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Sunday.

Authorities said a 24-year-old man left the Portage Marina on Friday around 5 p.m. on a personal watercraft to go riding on Lake Michigan. After he failed to return home, his family found his vehicle and called 911.

Indiana Conservation Officers and Portage police responded and began searching the lakefront. Multiple agencies joined the search using off-road vehicles, emergency watercraft and helicopters.

The man was found around 1:45 a.m. Saturday about 5 miles offshore and brought to safety.

The man reportedly had a mechanical issue with his watercraft.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

