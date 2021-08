With Andrew Cuomo announcing he would resign as governor, Kathy Hochul has suddenly been thrown into the spotlight as she is set to become New York's next leader. But there are a myriad of issues that await her as soon as she takes office. The state is still dealing with the ongoing COVID crisis as the delta variant rages, particularly among the unvaccinated; as a result of the pandemic, the state has a pending budget crisis on its hands; and with ridership still down, the future of the MTA is still up in the air.