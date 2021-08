Ireland’s first-ever taekwondo representative in an Olympics was a victim of an unprovoked attack in Dublin, leaving him drenched in blood and needing surgery. Jack Woolley, who was eliminated in the first round of the 58kg division at Tokyo 2020, was involved in an incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning along the River Liffey, which runs through the centre of the city.In an Instagram post, the 22-year-old bisexual athlete wrote that he was heading to a bar when “a gang of roughy 8-12 men and women in their 20s began violently attacking people along...