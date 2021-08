Bad Girl Riri ( and Billionaire we might add) woke up to good news last week, her debut fragrance sold out in less than 24 hours. She celebrated the success with her followers by posting a shot of her with a bold of caviar and a caption that read “how I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!” With all the hype we were curious to know what people thought about the new scent and why it sold out without anyone even getting a whiff of what it smelled like first. Below is a compilation that the singer-turned-mogul posted on her Instagram to show us just why people want to smell like Rihanna and her fan’s thoughts and reviews after they received the fragrance. Although the fragrance is sold out, you can currently add your name to the list to be notified when it will be available in the future.