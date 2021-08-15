McLaren F1 Sells for $20.5 Million at Monterey Auction
Monterey car week auctions saw plenty of six- and seven-figure bids this year, despite the pandemic, with one of the most talked-about sales of the weekend being the record price paid for a 1995 McLaren F1 at Gooding & Co.'s Pebble Beach auction. The 1990s legend had been on a upward trajectory for some time, but the example offered in Monterey this week was special even among the already-valuable examples of the F1, only 64 of which were built as road cars, selling for $20,465,000.www.autoweek.com
