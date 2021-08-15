McLaren F1 Sells for $20.5 Million at Monterey Auction

RM Sotheby’s is a private sale and auction house for some of the rarest and finest collectors cars from around the world, and the newest addition to the auction block is no exception. This month a rare 2016 Ferrari F60 is up for auction, and it will likely sell for several millions of dollars — not just because it’s a Ferrari, but because this special edition was just one of ten produced, and chances are you may have never seen one in person.