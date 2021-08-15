Cancel
Buying Cars

McLaren F1 Sells for $20.5 Million at Monterey Auction

By Jay Ramey
Autoweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonterey car week auctions saw plenty of six- and seven-figure bids this year, despite the pandemic, with one of the most talked-about sales of the weekend being the record price paid for a 1995 McLaren F1 at Gooding & Co.'s Pebble Beach auction. The 1990s legend had been on a upward trajectory for some time, but the example offered in Monterey this week was special even among the already-valuable examples of the F1, only 64 of which were built as road cars, selling for $20,465,000.

CarsPosted by
Motorious

Barn Finds, Survivors, And Project Cars Head To Auction

The upcoming Cord & Kruse Auctions event is hosting a slew of cars in need of some love. Running through August 20-22, the upcoming Cord & Kruse auction has been marketed to highlight barn find cars, projects car, and unrestored/survivor cars to bring a different flavor to online auctions. Due to popularity and demand, they put the call out to all wayward cars looking for a collector ready to restore, or preserve, these pieces of automotive history, and here’s what they came back with.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

A $50 Million Hawaii Estate Is Headed for Auction—Unless Someone Buys It First

On Kauai’s North Shore, a roughly 34-acre property with a private path leading to Secret Beach is headed to the auction market in September. There is no minimum reserve, meaning that the property will sell for as much, or as little, as the auction dictates. Per the rules laid out by Concierge Auctions, the firm handling the auction, the property is first being listed on the open market for $50 million.
EntertainmentPosted by
Mega 99.3

Neil Peart’s Classic Car Collection Sells for $3.9 Million

Classic cars previously owned by Rush drummer Neil Peart were sold at auction over the weekend, totaling more than $3.9 million in sales. The automobile collection -- dubbed “The Silver Surfers” by the late musician -- were up for bid as part of the Gooding & Company's 17th annual Pebble Beach Auctions. Seven of Peart’s cars hit the auction block: A 1964 Aston Martin DB5, a 1964 Shelby Cobra 289, a 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, a 1965 Maserati Mistral Spider, a 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Litre Coupe, a 1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe and a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe.
CarsAutoExpress

New Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider swoops into Monterey Car Week

If you’re the sort who thinks the Aston Martin Valkyrie isn’t exclusive enough, then the British brand has you covered with this – the new Valkyrie Spider. It was launched at an exclusive invitation-only event at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and it’s the fastest open-topped vehicle that Aston Martin has built to date. Production will be limited to just 85 examples worldwide and is scheduled to start next year.
Buying CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Incredibly rare 1967 Ford GT40 MK IV heads to auction

In the realm of iconic race cars from the late 60s, one of the most important is the Ford GT40. The race car seen in the images below is a 1967 Ford GT40 MK IV, and it’s heading for auction with Bonhams on August 13 at the Quail Lodge Auction. The car is expected to bring a massive amount of money, estimated at as much as $3.5 million when the gavel drops.
CarsNBC Miami

The 5 Most Expensive Cars Selling at Pebble Beach This Week

More than $300 million worth of cars for the super rich come up for auction at Pebble Beach this week. Over 1,000 vehicles are expected to be auctioned off, according to Hagerty, the classic car insurance and collector services company. A 1995 McLaren F1, which originally retailed for under $900,000,...
Buying Carsgtspirit.com

For Sale: Rare Ferrari LaFerrari with Matching Red Roof | $3.5 Million

Mecum Auctions will have an array of cars at the Monterey Car Week 2021 this weekend, with the first auction kicking off on August 12th. Among the many unique cars on sale is a Rosso Corsa Ferrari LaFerrari, and while red is common among Ferraris – this particular LaFerrari comes with a matching rosso corsa roof. This is something that many buyers did not spec, the most common spec was rosso corsa with a black roof.
MotorsportsPosted by
SlashGear

Czinger 21C laps Laguna Seca two seconds faster than McLaren Senna

The Czinger 21C has proven its merits around Laguna Seca Raceway by completing an entire lap two seconds faster than the previous record holder. Piloted by American racing driver Joel Miller, the Czinger 21C has set the fastest lap record at Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway with a GPS-verified time of 1 min 25.44 seconds (1:25.44), enough to beat the McLaren Senna’s previous lap record of 1 min 27:62 seconds (1:27.62).
CarsCarscoops

These Independent Renderings Make Us Wish McLaren Made An F1 Roadster

Independent design firm LMM Design, which specializes in photorealistic renderings of exotic models, envisioned a hypothetical roadster version of the McLaren F1. While McLaren never made an open-top variant of its iconic supercar, the thought of a one-off is intriguing even though it is most likely never going to materialize.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

Ford Shelby Cobra concept fetches $2.64M at Monterey auction

The one-off Ford Shelby Cobra concept developed by Carroll Shelby and Ford in the early 2000s has just been sold at auction for an incredible price. The fully functioning vehicle was put under the hammer last week at Mecum's 2021 Monterey Car Week sale in California, with the final price coming in at $2.64 million ($2.4 million final bid plus buyer's commission).
Buying CarsTop Speed

This Pristine 1994 Jaguar XJ220 With 1800 Miles On The Clock Could Fetch Close To Half-a-Million Dollars At An Auction!

The XJ220 was one of the most underrated supercars of the 90s. In the 80s, Ferrari and Porsche were the gold standards for all sports cars. Jaguar wanted to show themselves - and the world - that they could do better with the XJ220 - the 220 signifying its top speed in miles per hour and they succeeded as the Jag went on to become the world’s fastest road car.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

How to sell a car at auction

So, you have been watching the various auctions on TV for a few years and might have even attended an auction or two and have decided to sell a collector car at an auction. Is this the right decision and, if so, how should you go about it?. To start,...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

An Ultra-Rare Ferrari F60 America is Up for Auction

RM Sotheby’s is a private sale and auction house for some of the rarest and finest collectors cars from around the world, and the newest addition to the auction block is no exception. This month a rare 2016 Ferrari F60 is up for auction, and it will likely sell for several millions of dollars — not just because it’s a Ferrari, but because this special edition was just one of ten produced, and chances are you may have never seen one in person.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

Rare 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package headed to auction

One of just 25 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package models delivered in the U.S. is heading to the RM Sotheby's Aug. 14 auction as part of Monterey Car Week. Designed to sharpen up the LFA's performance even further, the Nürburgring Package added more-aggressive aerodynamic elements, including a larger front spoiler, dive planes, and a large fixed rear wing.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

The 1979 Porsche 928 From Risky Business Is Up for Auction

Clearly, this is not the one that sank to the bottom of Lake Michigan. Before Tom Cruise took a wrong turn down Wackadoodle Lane in his personal life, he was cranking out more movies than my ice cream maker serves up frosty treats. He played a small part as a hyper teenager on The Outsiders and hit his stride in the cult classic Risky Business, the explicit coming-of-age story from 1983, before moving on to big hits like Top Gun, A Few Good Men, and the Mission Impossible franchise.
Buying Carsracer.com

McLaren F1 fetches $20m at Pebble Beach auction

A unique “time capsule” McLaren F1 road car has set a record auction price of $20.465 million at Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach Auctions on Friday night. With less than 243 miles on its odometer, this spectacular example of the F1 was sold in its “as delivered” state and surpassed the previous record for a McLaren F1 road car of $15.62m set in 2017. Only an example that had been converted at the McLaren Special Operations Woking factory to ultra-rare LM specification has come close in the recent past, selling for $19.8m in 2019.
Buying Carsmotor1.com

Ultra-rare 353-mile 2003 Ferrari Enzo sells for £2.7 Million

As far as modern-day hypercars go, there is no denying that the 2003 Ferrari Enzo is one of the most important. From its F1-inspired nose to its naturally aspirated 6.0-litre V12, everything about this Italian hypercar is built to perform. And perform it did recently with this stunning example selling for a cool $3.8 million (£2.7 million).
CarsShropshire Star

592bhp Honda NSX Type S revealed at Monterey Car Week

Limited-edition version of the firm’s hybrid supercar has been revealed in full. Honda has pulled the covers off a limited-edition version of the NSX that will act as a last hurrah for the hybrid supercar. Called Type S, just 350 examples will be built, boasting increased performance and more dynamic...

