'She Will' Review: A Superb, Sly Horror-Drama Debut Delivering Otherworldly Feminist Vengeance

By Jessica Kiang
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWounds, both physical and psychological, become scars with time. But whether those scars are to be hidden or worn as badges of honor — evidence less of past trauma than of subsequent strength and healing — becomes the surprisingly resonant dilemma at the heart of Charlotte Colbert’s witty, weird horror-drama debut, which scooped the First Feature award in Locarno. “She Will” may not be particularly terrifying, except perhaps to abusers, rapists and anyone who’s ever used the phrase “it was a different time” to excuse the sins of their past without reckoning with them, but as a superbly crafted, thematically rich fable, it administers a potent dose of #MeToo vengeance, all while wearing its nasty sense of humor like a red-lipstick grin applied to a perfectly masklike face.

