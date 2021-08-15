Impact-Driven Startups Are a Gold-Mine for Investors

Most investment-seeking entrepreneurs believe that projecting massive profits is the best way to impress investors. Many entrepreneurs also think that investors will immediately sign a check if they come up with a groundbreaking idea, far from the mainstream offering. While all this may be true, it hardly represents the majority. I spend 50% of my workdays with startup investors of all kinds, and I've seen several different reasons that motivate investors to invest in startups. A lesser-known fact among entrepreneurs is that impact-focused startups are catching the eyes of investors these days.