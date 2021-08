It might seem like time does not apply the same rules to celebrities like Jennifer Aniston as it does to the rest of us. However, the Friends actress, 52, says that staying in shape isn’t just a matter of luck — rather, it’s about giving your body the right fuel and dedicating some of your day, every day, to movement. When it comes to exercise, she recently gave some specific insight into her favorite workout routine — and it’s much easier than you might think.