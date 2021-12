Learn all about Olivia Modling, the woman who got married to ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Will Forte in a surprise summer wedding. Will Forte is a married man — and has been for a few months now! The Saturday Night Live alum, 51, revealed to People that he married Olivia Modling on July 31. The couple, who share a daughter together, and had been engaged since right before the COVID-19 pandemic, said “I do” while in New Mexico, where Will was filming his upcoming show MacGruber. “[A]lot of my closest friends work on MacGruber with me. They were already in Albuquerque, so we just decided very last minute, ‘Let’s just have this wedding, surprise my parents,’ ” he told People. The “delightful” wedding took place in the backyard of MacGruber co-creator Jorma Taccone’s house.

