The LA Rams roster has shrunk from 90 players to 85 players. In less than 48 hour’s time, the roster will shrink once more, from 85 to 80 players. While that may not seem overly depleting, this round of cuts is a bit more damning to a player’s career than either of the other two. The next round of cuts is the precursor to NFL teams signing up players for their practice squad. The previous round puts players back into the talent pool, affording a headstart to find a new venue to showcase their football talents.