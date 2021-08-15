Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian shows off new trendy bob after boyfriend Travis Barker attempt at haircut

By Stefani Munro
Posted by 
Floor8
Floor8
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kourtney Kardashian, 42 and her Blink182 drummer boyfriend, Travis Barker, 45 recently had to go into a 10-say quarantine after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus, and during their time inside, the couple got up to a load of fun things, including Travis attempting to give his reality star girlfriend a hair cut. But it seems that the mom of three was less than impressed as shortly after debuting his handy work on social media, in a very risky topless picture, the Poosh founder decided to get a cut once more!

www.floor8.com

Comments / 0

Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hairdo#Poosh#Kourtneykardash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPeople

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker Show Off Matching Tattoos in New Album Announcement

Machine Gun Kelly posted a video on Instagram Monday announcing his sixth album, Born with Horns, by showing off a new matching tattoo with Travis Barker. " 'born with horns' the album. We're back for round two…." Kelly, 31, captioned the post. He and Barker, 45, previously worked together on his pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall. The Blink-182 drummer will serve as executive producer on the upcoming Born with Horns.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Daughters Penelope, North Are Mini Entrepreneurs With Lemonade and Bracelet Stand

Boss babes! Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s daughters teamed up for an adorable lemonade and bracelet stand. “What’s the sales pitch?” Khloé Kardashian asked Penelope, 9, and North, 8, from behind the camera on her Sunday, August 1, Instagram Story. “Like, tell me what you’re doing here. What is this? Lemonade, three dollars and bracelets, 10 to 20. You guys made these?”
CelebritiesPopculture

Kourtney Kardashian Gets as Close as Possible to Travis Barker in Latest Steamy Snapshot

Kourtney Kardashian shared the latest sexy snap of herself and her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, on her Instagram account, proving that their PDA parade isn't slowing down in the slightest. Kardashian captioned the post "yummy," as she is seen sitting on Barker's lap on a staircase as he buries his face in her neck. Barker commented "True Romance" on the post, a movie he has referenced many times in relation to their own love story.
Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Stunning! Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Makeup-Free While Getting Her Hair Done

Fresh-faced! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free while getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Laura Rugetti. The hairdresser — who is know for styling high-profile clients including Tana Mongeau, Denise Richards and Kelly Osbourne — shared a video of the 15-year-old posing for the camera during their appointment. Rather than her usual look, Alabama was clearly rocking a bare face.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels "Kinda Cute" With Her Natural Hair Texture

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her natural beauty. Specifically, that embrace is taking the form of a rare look at her natural hair texture, which appears to be a type 3a or 3b (aka definitively curly) based on the pictures and videos she shared on Instagram. You know it's a rare look because if you're trying to picture Khloé in your head right now, you're almost def picturing her face framed by a perfectly straight and shiny blowout.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Things That Lead Us to Believe Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian’s full name is Kourtney Mary Kardashian. This American socialite, fashion model, and media personality has always been the talk of the town due to her relationship with Travis Barker. The two have been spotted together a lot of times and have always been open about their relationship. In 2007, Kourtney Kardashian gained popularity when she and her family started the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The success and fame of this show led to the creation of different spin-offs, such as Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Cheat Sheet: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant and Zac Efron Graces Us With His Presence

Watch: Travis Barker Flies for 1st Time Since Deadly Plane Crash. We're all in this together. Happy Friday, friends. Welcome to this week's Cheat Sheet, your roundup of the biggest pop culture stories to help you understand what everyone on Twitter timeline is going off about or to celebrate Zac Efron's TikTok debut with your fellow millennials. Surely a moment future generations will ask about: "Where were you when you first saw it?"
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Every Time the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Shut Down Pregnancy Speculation: Kourtney, Kylie and More

Clapping back! Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family haven’t hesitated to clear the air when it comes to pregnancy rumors. Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with Travis Scott in February 2018, and three years later, sparked speculation that baby No. 2 was on the way. However, she seemingly shut down the rumors with a handful of Instagram Stories in July 2021, when she appeared to sip an alcoholic drink and ate fish.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Called Out By Sisters Kourtney And Khloe For Claims About A Wild Night Out

The Kardashian family's lives are well-documented thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded its 20-season run back in June. But the antics of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and the rest of the Kardashians prior to their reality TV fame are not as notorious. Apparently, not even to themselves, either – because Khloe and Kourtney just called out Kim for seemingly leaving out some important details concerning a wild night out in college.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Check out the steamy message Kourtney Kardashian left in the bathroom for Travis Barker

It’s clearly Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who can’t keep their hands off each other for more than a minute. The lovebirds took their romance to the bathroom (once again) with a fiery love note on August 12 to show their undying adoration. The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shared on his Instagram Story a photo of a message on the mirror that said “I Love You” with steam, and tagged the drummer of Blink-182.

Comments / 0

Community Policy