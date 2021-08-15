Cancel
Cathie Wood's China strategy, plus chart-driven trading tips

By Joe Ciolli
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago

Hello everyone! Welcome to this weekly roundup of Investing stories from deputy editor Joe Ciolli. Please subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every week.

CNBC

Hello and welcome to Insider Investing. I'm Joe Ciolli, and I'm here to guide you through the current market and investing landscape. The newsletter will be taking a week off and returning on August 29. Here's what's on the docket:

Cathie Wood's China strategy

Ark Invest; Insider

Cathie Wood has been selling out of Chinese stocks amid an expanding government crackdown, according to daily stock-holding reports analyzed by Insider. We compiled Wood's recent comments about how she's approaching Chinese investment going forward , and where else she's seeking opportunities .

Inside Cathie Wood's China investing strategy: The Ark Invest CEO breaks down why she's selling out of Chinese stocks - and what she'll be buying instead with the cash raised

Chart-driven trading wisdom from Katie Stockton

Fairlead Strategies

Katie Stockton founded Fairlead Strategies and is a technical analysis expert with over 20 years of experience on Wall Street. She shared the secret behind her methodology , as well as three top indicators she's always watching . As a bonus, she explained why charts signal ether is gearing up to outperform bitcoin .

Legendary technical analyst Katie Stockton shares her secret sauce for spotting turning points in markets with 3 of her top indicators - and why the charts signal ether is set to crush bitcoin

How to invest like a contrarian

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Jason Shapiro is a contrarian trader whose system doesn't correlate to any other strategy. He broke down for us his investing approach , including the indicators he uses to identify consensus ideas he wants to defy. Shapiro also shared his risk-management measures, and two trades on his radar right now .

A 30-year futures trading veteran breaks down his contrarian approach designed to beat the market against all odds - and shares 2 trades on his radar now

Stock pick central

Seeking experts who are willing to name names? Look no further:

Read the original article on Business Insider

