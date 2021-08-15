Cancel
Energy Industry

Lebanon's Nasrallah says he will begin importing fuel from Iran

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

BEIRUT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The leader of Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Sunday he would begin to import gasoline and diesel from Iran.

Lebanon is experiencing a severe fuel shortage that has caused long lines at petrol stations and extended blackouts. Hospitals, bakeries, and other essential facilities have said that dwindling stocks will cause them to shut down. (Reporting by Laila Bassam, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alison Williams)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Hezbollah#Long Lines#Iranian#Lebanese
