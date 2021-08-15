Settlement Reached With Family Of Young Girl Hit By Foul Ball

The Houston Astros and the family of a young girl hit by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park in 2019 reached a settlement this week, according to the family’s attorney. Richard Mithoff, who has served as the lead representation for the family, revealed that the girl’s health has improved greatly since she was struck by foul ball by Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. in a game against the Astros during the 2019 season. At the time, she reportedly suffered a skull fracture and has been treated for seizures since the incident.