Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Alamance; Orange A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alamance and central Orange Counties through 415 PM EDT At 332 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Graham, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, Winds up 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burlington, Graham, Hillsborough, Mebane, Elon, Gibsonville, Haw River, Swepsonville, Alamance and Efland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH