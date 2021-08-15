Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Pinellas by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Pinellas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinellas County through 415 PM EDT At 334 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Downtown Saint Petersburg, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Seminole, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Saint Petersburg, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Bay Pines, South Highpoint, Harbor Bluffs, Macdill Air Force Base, Gandy, Feather Sound, West And East Lealman, Ridgecrest, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar and Gulfport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
