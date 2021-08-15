Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Madison County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Marshall, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Marshall, Mars Hill, Allenstand, Walnut and Hot Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH