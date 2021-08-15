Special Weather Statement issued for Knox, NW Blount by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Knox; NW Blount A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Knox and north central Blount Counties through 400 PM EDT At 334 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rockford, or near Alcoa, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Maryville, Alcoa, Louisville, Rockford, Eagleton Village, Lake Forest, Bearden, Kimberlin Heights and Wildwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH