When the Taliban invaded Kabul on Sunday, the British Foreign Secretary was having fun on the beach in Crete. At least that’s what the Daily Mail reports, citing “witnesses”. This is not the only accusation currently hanging over Dominic Raab. But the beach episode condenses the criticism of it into a particularly unfavorable image. There are more and more demands for resignations from the opposition, and there has also been a lack of understanding on the benches of the ruling Conservative Party. The question is: Will Raab become the first political victim of the events in Afghanistan?