Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' McKenzie loses perfect game bid in 8th on single

By DAVE HOGG
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rzj1I_0bSTefA000

DETROIT — (AP) — Harold Castro of the Detroit Tigers knocked a clean single to right field to end a perfect game bid by Cleveland's Triston McKenzie with two outs in the eighth inning Sunday.

Castro hit a ball sharply to shallow right on McKenzie's 100th pitch. The Indians haven't completed a no-hitter since Len Barker's perfect game in 1981, the longest current drought in the majors.

The 24-year-old McKenzie then struck out Willi Castro to end the inning, his 11th punchout.

The slender right-hander was closing in on what would have been the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, surpassing the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed. Arizona's Tyler Gilbert recorded the eighth no-hitter Saturday night.

McKenzie was making his 17th start in a season when he's bounced between the majors and Triple-A. He entered the game 1-5 with a 5.66 ERA and has just three victories in 25 career appearances, including 22 starts.

He had never gone past the seventh inning in a big league start.

It’s been nine years to the day since the last perfect game in the majors, thrown by Seattle’s Félix Hernández on Aug. 15, 2012 against Tampa Bay.

The Indians lead 11-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
56K+
Followers
61K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Len Barker
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Félix Hernández
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Picks up quality start

McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie nearly throws MLB’s first perfect game in exactly nine years

Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit Tigers he faced on Sunday and came within four outs of pitching the 24th perfect game in MLB history. Had McKenzie been able to complete the bid for history, then his would have been the first perfect game in the major leagues since the Mariners’ Félix Hernández achieved the rare feat exactly nine years ago, on Aug. 15, 2012.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Triston McKenzie stepped up, only to be let down by the bullpen

The Indians got a massive outing from Triston McKenzie but it got wasted. The Indians needed to take the first game from the Athletics to set the tone for the rest of the series. With Eli Morgan and Cal Quantrill showing a lot of grit in recent weeks, there was a chance the Tribe could really hang in there and even take the series. They just needed struggling starter Triston McKenzie to step up.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Twirls eight shutout innings

McKenzie (2-5) earned the win Sunday over Detroit. He threw eight shutout innings of one-hit ball with a season-high 11 strikeouts and no walks. McKenzie carried a perfect game into the eighth inning before Harold Castro broke up the bid with a two-out single. The right-hander has had a few gems this season, but Sunday's was arguably the brightest of them all as he notched his fourth quality start in his last five outings. Despite his strong pitching lately, McKenzie still has a 5.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:46 K:BB across 84.1 innings. He lines up for a home start versus the Angels next weekend.
MLBsunny95.com

McKenzie 4 outs from no-hitter but Indians win big

DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0. The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera’s 500th homer.
MLBNorwalk Reflector

McKenzie near perfect as Cleveland routs Detroit

DETROIT — The Indians were overdue on a couple of fronts. They hadn’t had one of their pitchers throw a no-hitter in over 40 years. Yeah, it’s been that long since Lenny Barker’s perfect game on May 15, 1981. On top of that, they’d been no-hit three times this season,...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Is Triston McKenzie the Cleveland Indians’ ace in waiting?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Triston McKenzie has emerged over his last six starts as a consistent force for the Cleveland Indians’ pitching rotation. Can he take the next step and become the Indians next ace? Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga discuss the chances on Monday’s podcast. Having trouble seeing the audio...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Triston McKenzie, Indians put clamps on Angels, 5-1

Triston McKenzie yielded one run and two hits while pitching into the eighth, and Jose Ramirez clubbed a three-run homer as the Cleveland Indians beat the visiting Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Saturday. After taking a perfect game into the eighth inning at Detroit last weekend, McKenzie (3-5) was nearly...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Turns in another strong outing

McKenzie (3-5) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven-plus innings. The right-hander continues to impress of late, as he's strung together four straight quality starts. A fielder's choice in the eighth inning produced the only run the Angels could muster against McKenzie in the contest. The 24-year-old has lowered his ERA from 6.11 at the end of July to 4.83 after his recent hot streak. He's added a 1.15 WHIP and 107:47 K:BB in 91.1 innings overall. McKenzie is projected to draw a tough home start versus Boston in next weekend's three-game series.
MLBLima News

Baseball: Indians’ McKenzie baffles Angels’ Ohtani

CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Phillies’ no-hit bid ends on Stephenson’s HR in 8th

PHILADELPHIA — Cincinatti’s Tyler Stephenson homered against Archie Bradley leading off the eighth inning Saturday, breaking up the Philadelphia Phillies’ no-hit bid and keeping the big league total at seven no-hitters this season, one shy of the record. The mark of eight no-hitters was set in 1884, the first season...
Sportsallongeorgia.com

Wyatt Pitches Perfect Game

Chattooga Lady Indians Softball Wins In Perfect Game Pitched By Wyatt Over Murray County. Indian Senior Clara Wyatt threw a gem on Monday to lead the Lady Indians past Murray County 10-0 with the rarest of moments: The Perfect Game. Chattooga got things moving in the first inning. Ramsey Elrod’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indians starter nearly perfect

DETROIT – Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0 Sunday. “It was a pretty good fastball, but I didn't get it past him,” McKenize...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Rips ‘Completely Unacceptable’ New Fan Trend

There’s a disturbing new trend among fans attending sports games this year, and Kirk Herbstreit wants the major sports leagues to address it “swiftly.”. We’ve seen steep climb in fans fighting at various sports game this year. The trend began during the NBA Playoffs. A Phoenix Suns fan and Denver Nuggets fan got into a scuffle, and the Suns fan proceeded to shout “Suns in four!” The fan went viral, and even drew praise from Phoenix star Devin Booker.
MLBkrcgtv.com

Perez's 8th-inning single sends Royals past Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals had shown very little fight in a three-game sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. They showed about three games' worth of it Monday night. After answering about every time the Houston Astros tied the game or pulled ahead,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy