9 winners and 5 losers from preseason game one

Now several weeks into their annual training camp, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to defend their NFL championship. NFL training camps are about a month of all-out practices that can sometimes take a toll on participating players. Even Tom Brady, widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time, is immune to the rigors of training camp. But, Brady and the Bucs have their eyes on the prize with another run at the super bowl at stake. As anyone who has ever played a team sport knows, practice is critical to the success of the team and the individual. Seeing as how Tom Brady knows more about success than practically anyone, it’s a good bet that he takes training camp very seriously.