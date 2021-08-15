Cancel
NFL

Giants’ Brunson, Kalu sustain major injuries against Jets

By The Associated Press
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond-year linebacker TJ Brunson and defensive back Joshua Kalu sustained major injuries during the New York Giants' preseason loss to the Jets. The team announced Sunday that Brunson tore the ACL in his left knee. The South Carolina product who was drafted in the seventh round last year was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the 12-7 loss while rushing the passer.

