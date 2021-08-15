Man charged with assaulting ex-boyfriend with big hard rock, biting his bicep & punching his face: Malcolm Watson

A Tiffin man faces domestic assault charges stemming from an incident with his juvenile daughter, with gun and drug offenses after a subsequent search warrant was executed. The domestic incident allegedly occurred the evening of July 28th. The juvenile daughter came to the home of 44-year-old Lucky Coleman to speak with him about emancipation. The girl said that while she was there, Coleman pushed her, grabbed her by the upper arm and by the hair. He allegedly pushed her towards a stairwell, then picked her up with one hand around the back of her neck and the other on her front. Coleman reportedly carried her down the stairs that way before he threw her outside and closed the door.