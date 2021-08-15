Man charged with assaulting ex-boyfriend with big hard rock, biting his bicep & punching his face: Malcolm Watson
24-year-old Malcolm Watson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he struck his ex-boyfriend in the head with a rock, leaving a laceration, and then chased him into a vehicle, where he was trying to retreat, and punched him in the face and bit his bicep. Watson claims he was only punching back from an earlier assault, and that he was the actual victim.www.scoopnashville.com
Comments / 27