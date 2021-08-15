Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man charged with assaulting ex-boyfriend with big hard rock, biting his bicep & punching his face: Malcolm Watson

By Jason Steen
scoopnashville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article24-year-old Malcolm Watson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he struck his ex-boyfriend in the head with a rock, leaving a laceration, and then chased him into a vehicle, where he was trying to retreat, and punched him in the face and bit his bicep. Watson claims he was only punching back from an earlier assault, and that he was the actual victim.

www.scoopnashville.com

Comments / 27

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock#Bicep#Metro Nashville Police#Village Green Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Warren County, MSVicksburg Post

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

A Warren County man faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his arrest Tuesday night following a shooting incident on Halls Ferry Road. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Jason Hendrix, 43, who gave a Halls Ferry address, was being held without bail in the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance in justice court. Hendrix is accused of shooting at two teenagers, wounding one and damaging the car they were in. The shots that wounded the teen and damaged the car came from a shotgun.
WTAJ

Police: Blair County woman assaults cop, spits in his face

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellwood woman is in jail after she allegedly kicked a cop in the groin and spat in his face. Krystina Marie Taylor, 20, was smoking weed with a group of people at Bellwood Park yesterday while Bellwood Borough police were patrolling the area, according to charges filed. When they saw police, they began to collect their belongings and attempted to walk away.
Public SafetyPosted by
Black Enterprise

WATCH: A White Woman Was Charged With Assaulting A Black Child At A Community Pool

A white woman has been charged with assault after attempting to block a Black child from entering a community pool, the mother of the alleged victim claimed. Heather J. Brown posted a video of the unidentified woman assaulting her son on her TikTok. In the clip captured by a bystander on July 6, the woman can be seen grabbing Brown’s son as he attempted to enter the gate of a community pool.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Brainerd man faces felony charges following prolonged assault

A 33-year-old Brainerd man with an extensive domestic violence criminal background faces more charges. Kyle George Jacobs was charged Aug. 12 in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd with three felonies of stalking, harassment and domestic assault; as well as a fourth charge of gross misdemeanor of interrupting an emergency call.
Fayetteville, GAThe Citizen Online

Ex-boyfriend charged with chasing rival with baseball bat

The ex-boyfriend of a Fayetteville woman being sought in connection with an Aug. 8 incident where he touched her inappropriately after chasing a man at her residence with a baseball bat was arrested Aug. 18. Michael E. Beach, 46, of Atlanta, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Fayette County...
Elizabethton, TNJohnson City Press

Man faces seven aggravated assault, two aggravated robbery charges

ELIZABETHTON — A man faces several assault and robbery charges after he allegedly pointed a pistol at several women at a convenience store on the Milligan Highway on Saturday. Jose Luis Cordero, 34, Toll Branch Lane, Johnson City, was arrested and charged by officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department...
Casa Grande, AZpinalcentral.com

CG man charged with assault after allegedly hitting ex-girlfriend

CASA GRANDE — A Casa Grande man is facing assault and drug charges after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Irving M. Juan, 52, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault. At 5:47 p.m. on Aug. 5, Casa Grande...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS DFW

Boyfriend Imprisoned Partner In Room, Tried To Gouge Out Eye, Bit Her Face, Police Say

LAJOYA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After allegedly imprisoning, attempting to gauge out her eye, biting and strangling his girlfriend, Adrian Cantu Degollado is behind bars, police said. Adrian Cantu Degollado (credit: LaJoya Police Dept.) La Joya Police arrested Degollado on August 17 after his girlfriend told them he assaulted her on August 5. In addition to injuring her face, she told police Degollado threw her to the ground and beat her. She said a family member broke down the door to the room where she was imprisoned and freed her. Police said the victim went to the hospital for treatment. Degollado was arraigned and sent to Hidalgo County Detention Center. He faces charges of unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and impeding breath.
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Joplin police looking for woman's ex-boyfriend on domestic assault charges

Joplin police were looking for the ex-boyfriend of a woman purportedly assaulted Saturday night at her home in the 600 block of East Second Street. Capt. Will Davis said the suspect forced his way into the 24-year-old woman's residence and hit her repeatedly before fleeing in a vehicle with flat tires that crashed in the 2900 block of North Ozark Avenue. The suspect fled from there on foot, and efforts to track him with a police dog were unsuccessful, Davis said.
Maryland StatePosted by
Franklin County Free Press

Maryland man faces assault charges here

A Maryland man wanted by local police for assaulting an off-duty police officer is in jail in Baltimore this week, facing extradition to Chambersburg. Davon Jamier Walker, 32, of Gwynn Oak, Md., was taken into custody in Baltimore County Sunday on an arrest warrant issued by a Franklin County judge July 27. Charges against him include two felony counts of aggravated assault.
Valley View, TXPosted by
Gainesville Daily Register

Valley View man faces kidnap, assault charges

A Valley View man is in the Cooke County Detention Center after a police chase Thursday. Hugh Walter Thompson Jr., 32, faces several charges in Cooke and surrounding counties, including kidnapping and assault, according to the detention center website. Gainesville police officers responded to a suspicious person call around 9:28...
Jackson, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Windom man facing felony assault charges for incident at Jackson workplace

JACKSON — Joel Armando Guerrero-Vidal, 32, of Windom, is facing charges of felony third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm following a July 29 incident in the city of Jackson. According to the criminal complaint, an assault was reported at 9:22 a.m. July 29, at Ametek Corporation, 177 Industrial Parkway,...
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

BG Police charge man with punching woman in face

Bowling Green Police Division cited a man for assault after her reportedly punched a woman in the face downtown. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Main Street on Wednesday at 2:55 p.m., for a reported assault. The victim told police she was sitting on a bench with...
Tiffin, IAKCJJ

Tiffin man facing gun, drug, and domestic assault charges

A Tiffin man faces domestic assault charges stemming from an incident with his juvenile daughter, with gun and drug offenses after a subsequent search warrant was executed. The domestic incident allegedly occurred the evening of July 28th. The juvenile daughter came to the home of 44-year-old Lucky Coleman to speak with him about emancipation. The girl said that while she was there, Coleman pushed her, grabbed her by the upper arm and by the hair. He allegedly pushed her towards a stairwell, then picked her up with one hand around the back of her neck and the other on her front. Coleman reportedly carried her down the stairs that way before he threw her outside and closed the door.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Phoenix police search for suspect accused of assaulting man and his pregnant wife

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for a suspect accused of punching a man so hard he caused brain damage, and also punching the man's pregnant wife. On Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 3, Carlos Montes, his wife Karla Trinidad and their toddler Scarlett were driving near the intersection of Seventh street and Indian School Road, when Montes hit the breaks, swerving to miss a woman pushing a stroller, clipping another car in the process. "And that’s when I saw the guy show up with the lady and the stroller and she points at Carlos, 'Oh it's them. It's them,” said Trinidad.
Franklin, PADerrick

Franklin man faces charges for assault, pointing gun

A Franklin man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident in which he is accused of pulling a handgun on a woman Sunday in Sugarcreek Borough. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that they responded to a residence along Route 322 at about 6:30 p.m. where a woman reported that Brisco Garrett Fuller, 26, shoved her several times.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Cumberland man charged with assault

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday without bond after he was arrested in connection with an alleged Friday assault on East Oldtown Road, Cumberland Police said. William Charles Morris, 38, was charged by warrant Tuesday with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct before he was...

Comments / 27

Community Policy