According to President Joe Biden, chaos during the withdrawal of American troops was inevitable – due to the collapse of the Afghan government, the army and the rapid seizure of power by the Taliban. Biden said in an interview with ABC television on Wednesday that he did not know how it might have been possible to bring the withdrawal “without chaos” under control in view of the situation. At the same time, he assured that American soldiers at Kabul airport could, if necessary, stay beyond the scheduled departure date of August 31, if all Americans wishing to leave the country had not been evacuated from the country by then.