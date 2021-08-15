Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Heels episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead for Stephen Amell, cast?

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing this weekend’s incredible premiere, are you excited to see what’s coming on Heels episode 2? How does the show up the ante?. We have to start this preview by looking at the huge twist at the end of the premiere. Knowing that his brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig) was about to get an offer to leave his league for good, Jack (Stephen Amell) went off-script and intentionally ended the match early. He also nearly pulled Ace’s arm straight out of its socket. It further cemented his character’s status as the total heel, but it also created a real-life fissure between the brothers. We’re not sure that Ace will ever forgive him for it; we’re also not sure if Duffy as a group can recover from it, either. All of those fans in attendance certainly didn’t think they got their money’s worth…

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Ludwig
Person
Stephen Amell
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

Stephen Amell reveals he broke his back on the set of 'Heels'

The wresting drama Heels enters the ring this Sunday on Starz and star Stephen Amell said something very unexpected happened on the first day of filming — he broke his back. Amell, who stars as an amateur wrestler trying to keep tradition alive in a small town, told ABC Audio that he injured himself on a stunt gone wrong.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell on Those ‘Friday Night Lights’ Comparisons

Arrow vet Stephen Amell happily shifts from hero to heel for winning sports drama Heels. The former Oliver Queen strips down to play wrestling aficionado Jack Spade, the ambitious owner of Georgia’s modest Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the ring, he’s a villain, while Jack’s irresponsible baby bro Ace (Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig) is the savior—the face.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF...? Spoilers - Does The Premiere Episode Tease DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS?

The first episode of What If...? definitely feels standalone in nature, but it's hard to believe Marvel Studios isn't using this animated series to set the stage for at least some future stories. The most obvious is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially as that movie will explore alternate realities just like the ones we're going to see in What If...? each week.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Stephen Amell And Michael Waldron Praise CM Punk's 'Heels' Performance, Reveal Mick Foley's Role

CM Punk's performance in Heels is earning rave reviews from the show's star and executive producer. Speaking with IGN, Michael Waldron, the writer and producer of Heels, was asked if any real-life wrestlers would be appearing in the series. Although his role as Ricky Rabies had already been revealed, the Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer chose to praise Punk and took pride in the fact that they got to be a part of his return to the ring. He said the following:
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Not just wrestling: why you should watch Heels, the new series with Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig

StarzPlay premieres a new series this Sunday on its streaming platform. The service welcomes you to a unique series called Heels, starring none other than Stephen Amell Y Alexander Ludwig, stars of Arrow Y Vikings respectively. The story revolves around a family of professional wrestlers, although, nevertheless, it offers us a myriad of other questions that are worth analyzing. Here, we tell you more about his script so that you do not miss it in any way.
WWEGamespot

Heels Star Stephen Amell Is Itching To Wrestle Again, So WWE And AEW Should Give Him A Call

With Arrow behind him, Stephen Amell is ready to hit the wrestling ring in his new series Heels, which premieres Sunday, August 15 on Starz. The show is set in a small Georgia town and finds the actor as the promoter and star of a local professional wrestling group. Of course, Amell is no stranger to wrestling, having previously performed for WWE, Ring of Honor, and at All In. After training for Heels, though, he's ready to make his return to the industry he loves.
NFLPopculture

'Heels': Stephen Amell Details How Cody Rhodes Helped Him Prepare for Pro Wrestling Series

The pro wrestling series Heels is set to premiere on Starz this Sunday, and it will take a closer look into the world in the independent circuit. Stephen Amell stars as Jack Spade who is running the family-owned promotion Duffy Wrestling League. During at roundtable press junket, Amell was asked if he was able to talk to any pro wrestling officials to prepare him for the role.
Celebritiesshorelinemedia.net

Stephen Amell's once in a lifetime role

Actor Stephen Amell talks about almost rejecting new wrestling series "Heels," while his co-star Alexander Ludwig admits he is in awe of real-life wrestlers' resilience. (Aug. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/46379ed5e323463b8f39ace64110762f.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 2 Spoilers: Which characters are in the next episode?

What If? Episode 2 spoilers are already here, giving fans a preview of what’s to come in the next installment of the new Disney Plus show. Unlike other series, where everything takes place in the same setting (and timeline) with the same set of characters, What If? explores a wide variety of characters across many different times. Here’s which characters episode 2 is focusing on and information on what happens next.
TV & VideosDecider

When Will ‘Heels’ Episode 2 Be on Starz?

If you enjoyed the first episode of Heels, you’ll be happy to know that the series gets so much better, which is saying a lot considering how much we enjoyed the pilot. Created by Michael Waldron with Mike O’Malley serving as showrunner, the new Starz drama centers on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. With the first episode in the books, we’re looking ahead to Episode 2. Titled “Dusty Finish,” the second installment centers on the fallout from the previous bout between Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig), as the former struggles with writing the next show while the latter goes into a tailspin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy