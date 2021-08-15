Heels episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead for Stephen Amell, cast?

Following this weekend’s incredible premiere, are you excited to see what’s coming on Heels episode 2? How does the show up the ante?. We have to start this preview by looking at the huge twist at the end of the premiere. Knowing that his brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig) was about to get an offer to leave his league for good, Jack (Stephen Amell) went off-script and intentionally ended the match early. He also nearly pulled Ace’s arm straight out of its socket. It further cemented his character’s status as the total heel, but it also created a real-life fissure between the brothers. We’re not sure that Ace will ever forgive him for it; we’re also not sure if Duffy as a group can recover from it, either. All of those fans in attendance certainly didn’t think they got their money’s worth…