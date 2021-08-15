Cancel
Los Angeles Angels designate Adam Eaton for assignment after 25 games

By ESPN.com
ESPN
 7 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Veteran outfielder Adam Eaton has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels after 25 games with the club. The Angels made the move Sunday in the latest indication the injury-plagued team has decided to focus on the future with little hope of ending its six-year playoff drought this season. Los Angeles (58-60) also recalled right-hander James Hoyt from Triple-A Salt Lake.

