Taylor Heinicke won't be named the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team entering Week 1. That said, he also isn't going down without a fight. With the second preseason game now acting as the new "dress rehearsal" for most NFL teams, WFT fans expected to see more reps from veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick Friday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. For someone who played only two drives against New England last week, the 38-year-old did expand his time on the field.