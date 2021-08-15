Heat Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Musselshell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Carter; Custer; Fallon; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from 98 to 104 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures may approach 100 degrees east of Billings on Tuesday as well.