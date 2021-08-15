Cancel
Florida State

Florida pilot and former Marine heading to Haiti to provide assistance

By Matt Trezza
fox35orlando.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAITI - A Florida pilot and a former Marine are teaming up to help Haiti after the island nation suffered a devastating earthquake this weekend. Haiti suffered a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday roughly 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said. At least 724 people are dead and another 2,800 injured. Hundreds of homes are destroyed and the damage could worsen by early next week as Tropical Storm Grace is predicted to reach Haiti.

