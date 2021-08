A former Royal Marine-turned charity director in Afghanistan who vowed not to leave the country until his staff were guaranteed sanctuary in the UK is now “in talks” with the Foreign Office following sustained pressure on the government to provide help.Paul ‘Pen’ Farthing had been told by British authorities that he had a seat on a flight back to the UK, but not for the staff from his animal welfare charity Nowzad and their families. On Saturday, Mr Farthing said he was hopeful that his 25 staff plus relatives will be permitted to leave.The Foreign Office said it had...