Whittier Trust Co. Has $40.67 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.96.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Walmart has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce growth rate decelerated in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, as it lapped exceptional growth in the year-ago period. Also, Walmart saw more customers shopping at stores than online. That said, management projects global e-commerce sales to reach $75 billion in fiscal 2022. Walmart has long been gaining on its e-commerce initiatives, especially efforts to enhance delivery. This, along with focus on improving store experience, fueled the company in the second quarter, wherein earnings and sales rose year over year. Increased share in U.S. grocery and strong advertising business were upsides, while divestitures related to Walmart International somewhat hurt revenues. Walmart raised its fiscal 2022 view, though high wage costs and supply-chain hurdles pose threats.”
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Several other hedge...
BCM Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 1.2% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
5,000 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 996 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $28.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,591,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Chapman Investment Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 4.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $766,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 55.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up approximately 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.6% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 118,850 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,850 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

