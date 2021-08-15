Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' McKenzie loses perfect game bid in 8th on single

By DAVE HOGG
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rzj1I_0bSTZHux00

DETROIT — (AP) — Harold Castro of the Detroit Tigers knocked a clean single to right field to end a perfect game bid by Cleveland's Triston McKenzie with two outs in the eighth inning Sunday.

Castro hit a ball sharply to shallow right on McKenzie's 100th pitch. The Indians haven't completed a no-hitter since Len Barker's perfect game in 1981, the longest current drought in the majors.

The 24-year-old McKenzie then struck out Willi Castro to end the inning, his 11th punchout.

The slender right-hander was closing in on what would have been the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, surpassing the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed. Arizona's Tyler Gilbert recorded the eighth no-hitter Saturday night.

McKenzie was making his 17th start in a season when he's bounced between the majors and Triple-A. He entered the game 1-5 with a 5.66 ERA and has just three victories in 25 career appearances, including 22 starts.

He had never gone past the seventh inning in a big league start.

It’s been nine years to the day since the last perfect game in the majors, thrown by Seattle’s Félix Hernández on Aug. 15, 2012 against Tampa Bay.

The Indians lead 11-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
44K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Len Barker
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Félix Hernández
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Tigers#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Twirls eight shutout innings

McKenzie (2-5) earned the win Sunday over Detroit. He threw eight shutout innings of one-hit ball with a season-high 11 strikeouts and no walks. McKenzie carried a perfect game into the eighth inning before Harold Castro broke up the bid with a two-out single. The right-hander has had a few gems this season, but Sunday's was arguably the brightest of them all as he notched his fourth quality start in his last five outings. Despite his strong pitching lately, McKenzie still has a 5.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:46 K:BB across 84.1 innings. He lines up for a home start versus the Angels next weekend.
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Triston McKenzie nearly perfect in dominating Cleveland win over Detroit Tigers

DETROIT — Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit Tigers batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning of Cleveland's 11-0 win Sunday. The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera's 500th...
MLBallfans.co

McKenzie ‘comfortable’ in near-perfect gem

DETROIT — Triston McKenzie was four outs away from perfection on Sunday afternoon for the Indians. He’d set down the first 23 Tigers he faced while dipping into personally uncharted waters. McKenzie had never completed more than seven innings in a game. He’d never thrown more than 93 pitches in...
MLBallfans.co

Cleveland Indians: Triston McKenzie finally looking like future ace

The Cleveland Indians drafted Triston McKenzie back in 2015 and he was a top prospect in the organization right away. The right-hander just turned 24 years old and so far, fans are waiting to see him take that next step into his full potential. That sure looked like what took...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Triston McKenzie puts on showcase in near-no-hitter

Triston McKenzie nearly no-hit the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. It’s been a long year for Triston McKenzie, who has battled his ups and downs all year. A young pitcher, having just turned 24 years of age, McKenzie has dealt with inconsistency all year. A staggering blow, to say the least, made worse by his impeccable debut season in 2020, where McKenzie was one of the better starters the Indians had.
MLBLima News

Baseball: Indians’ McKenzie baffles Angels’ Ohtani

CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie struck out Shohei Ohtani three times while pitching two-hit ball into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Ohtani leads the majors with 40 home runs, but struck out swinging in the first, third and...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Turns in another strong outing

McKenzie (3-5) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven-plus innings. The right-hander continues to impress of late, as he's strung together four straight quality starts. A fielder's choice in the eighth inning produced the only run the Angels could muster against McKenzie in the contest. The 24-year-old has lowered his ERA from 6.11 at the end of July to 4.83 after his recent hot streak. He's added a 1.15 WHIP and 107:47 K:BB in 91.1 innings overall. McKenzie is projected to draw a tough home start versus Boston in next weekend's three-game series.
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Phillies’ no-hit bid ends on Stephenson’s HR in 8th

PHILADELPHIA — Cincinatti’s Tyler Stephenson homered against Archie Bradley leading off the eighth inning Saturday, breaking up the Philadelphia Phillies’ no-hit bid and keeping the big league total at seven no-hitters this season, one shy of the record. The mark of eight no-hitters was set in 1884, the first season...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indians starter nearly perfect

DETROIT – Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0 Sunday. “It was a pretty good fastball, but I didn't get it past him,” McKenize...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Rips ‘Completely Unacceptable’ New Fan Trend

There’s a disturbing new trend among fans attending sports games this year, and Kirk Herbstreit wants the major sports leagues to address it “swiftly.”. We’ve seen steep climb in fans fighting at various sports game this year. The trend began during the NBA Playoffs. A Phoenix Suns fan and Denver Nuggets fan got into a scuffle, and the Suns fan proceeded to shout “Suns in four!” The fan went viral, and even drew praise from Phoenix star Devin Booker.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Lose to Indians

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and lost to the Cleveland Indians last night at Target Field 3-1. The Twins twice had bases loaded with no outs and could muster just a single run out of the situations. Indians pitcher Eli Morgan tossed six scoreless innings to notch his first win since late June. Cleveland's Daniel Johnson cracked a two-run homer to help push his team to the win.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland Indians lose longest game of the season, 8-7, in 11 innings to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The Indians played their longest game of the season and it was something to see. The Twins won it, 8-7, in the 11th inning. In the age of the the automatic runner on second base that is an eternity. Rookie Justin Garza took the loss when Jorge Polanco sent a bases-loaded single into right field. It was Polanco’s third walk-off RBI in the last four games. That includes his game-winning double in the 10th inning Monday night in a 5-4 win over the Indians.
Johnston City, ILsection618.com

Indians plan to build on perfect spring

JOHNSTON CITY — The Johnston City Indians were one of the big surprises of the COVID spring football season. The Indians finished 6-0 and shared the Black Diamond Conference title with Fairfield, as the two teams did not play during the shortened season. The Indians return a load of talent...
MLBctnewsonline.com

Perez’s 8th-inning single sends Royals past Astros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals had shown very little fight in a three-game sweep by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. They showed about three games’ worth of it Monday night. After answering about every time the Houston Astros tied the game or pulled ahead,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy