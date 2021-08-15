Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'She Will' Review: A Superb, Sly Horror-Drama Debut Delivering Otherworldly Feminist Vengeance

By Jessica Kiang
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWounds, both physical and psychological, become scars with time. But whether those scars are to be hidden or worn as badges of honor — evidence less of past trauma than of subsequent strength and healing — becomes the surprisingly resonant dilemma at the heart of Charlotte Colbert’s witty, weird horror-drama debut, which scooped the First Feature award in Locarno. “She Will” may not be particularly terrifying, except perhaps to abusers, rapists and anyone who’s ever used the phrase “it was a different time” to excuse the sins of their past without reckoning with them, but as a superbly crafted, thematically rich fable, it administers a potent dose of #MeToo vengeance, all while wearing its nasty sense of humor like a red-lipstick grin applied to a perfectly masklike face.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Mansell
Person
Malcolm Mcdowell
Person
Alice Krige
Person
Rupert Everett
Person
Amy Manson
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Feminist#Photography#Un#Sly#Scottish#Svengalis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
MoviesComicBook

All the Moons Review: A New Contender for One of the Great Vampire Movies (Fantasia Film Festival)

While the field of horror films is often bloated with low-effort swings at zombies and ghosts, the vampire subgenre seems to only have a handful of attempts every few years. Sometimes this gets you over-produced studio fare like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter or Priest, but for every two of those is one Only Lovers Left Alive, a film that quickly climbed the ranks among the greats and which recontextualizes the lore and shows it's a subgenre still worth exploring. Igor Legarreta's All the Moons is one of those such attempts, digging more into the humanity than the gore of the premise and delivering a rich and haunting experience as timeless as the monsters themselves.
TV & VideosSoompi

Yerin Confirmed To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming Web Drama

Yerin has been confirmed to make her acting debut!. On August 19, Yerin’s agency Sublime Artist Agency (SAA) announced that Yerin would star in the upcoming web drama “Witch Shop Reopen” (literal title) as Lee Hae Na. “Witch Shop Reopen” tells the story of Lee Hae Na, a dark witch...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Writing for a Limited Series – Michaela Coel and Scott Frank Take On Three ‘WandaVision’ Wordsmiths

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
Musicearmilk.com

Elliot Lee delivers rousing visuals for "Drama Queen"

Elliot Lee is one of the most exciting storytellers of her generation, as part of an emerging underground pop landscape. Blending passion, determination, a rebellious punk soul, Elliot turns a collage of cleverly conceived creative elements into a wildly imaginative and vivid narrative for her audience, which has led to her millions of followers now deeming themselves as Elliot Lee's “Bubblegum Army.”
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched Review: A Staggeringly Immersive History of Folk Horror

Running for more than three hours, overflowing with film clips, and populated by truly insightful experts, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror is a cinematic graduate-level course––in the best sense. Written, produced, and directed with stylistic verve by Kier-La Janisse, the documentary is a staggeringly immersive experience, all somber music, eerie singing, and unsettling, often gruesome imagery. It is also a creation that inspires the viewer to dive even further into the world of “folk horror.” Tracking down and watching the films highlighted here would be difficult, if not impossible, but that search is part of the fun. Make no mistake: folk horror is fun.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: THE LAST THING MARY SAW: A Dark Period Horror-Drama That Impresses Despite Some Rough Messaging [Fantasia 2021]

The Last Thing Mary Saw (2021) Film Review from the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, a movie written and directed by Edoardo Vitaletti, starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Rory Culkin, Stefanie Scott, Shane Coffey, Carolyn McCormick, Judith Roberts, Michael Laurence, Dawn McGee, Daniel Pearce, Philip Hoffman, P.J. Sosko, Matthew Stannah, Sebastian Beacon, Tommy Buck, Elijah Rayman, and Stephen Lee Anderson.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash’: Locarno Review

Indonesian auteur Edwin adapts Eka Kurniawan’s free-wheeling novel for the big screen. Dir: Edwin. Indonesia/Germany/Singapore. 2021. 114 minutes. The pulpy fiction of Eka Kurniawan — ’Indonesian literature’s Quentin Tarantino’ — experiences an inglorious first big-screen adaptation with the plodding genre-blender Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash. Premiering in the main competition at Locarno ahead of a North American bow in Toronto, this lurid, romantically-inflected tale of a hot-head brawler plagued by erectile dysfunction seems unlikely to mark a rebound for mono-monikered director/co-writer Edwin.
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: High-altitude drama with everything at stake

You will find layer upon layer of intense suspense in "Falling." Author T.J. Newman gives authenticity to this airborne thriller through her decade of experience as a flight attendant with Virgin America and Alaska Airlines. The writer tells a gripping tale about a terrorist, Saman Khani, who gives Capt. Bill...
MoviesThe Independent

Wendy, review: a superficial rather than revolutionary feminist reading of JM Barrie’s character

Dir: Benh Zeitlin. Starring: Devin France, Yashua Mack, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin, Ahmad Cage, Krzysztof Meyn, Romyri Ross. 12A, 112 mins. Benh Zeitlin’s directorial debut, 2012’s Beasts of the Southern Wild, was an unfettered success – if you look at it purely in conventional terms. Grossing over $23m at the box office, on a $1.8m budget, it went on to earn four Oscar nominations. Its breakout star, then nine-year-old Quvenzhane Wallis, remains the youngest Best Actress nominee in history. But that pristine image hides a thornier, more complex conversation that’s bubbled up behind the scenes – one that’s both questioned and defended a white director’s authority to excavate his own mythology out of Black southern culture, turning the Louisiana bayou into a place of naive magic and whimsy.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain Enter Oscar Race with TIFF Award Tributes

As the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (running September 9–18) moves forward in hybrid form with live events in Toronto as well as virtual screenings, Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, Co-Heads of TIFF, are mounting two awards tributes to follow the already announced TIFF Ebert Director Award to Canadian auteur Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”). This year’s Actor Tributes go to Oscar nominees Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Help,” “Zero Dark Thirty”). Cumberbatch stars in two films showing at TIFF, Jane Campion western “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) and Will Sharpe’s period drama “The Electrical...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Fantasia Review: What Josiah Saw Depicts a Shared Horror with a Potent Payoff

Josiah Graham (Robert Patrick) doesn’t believe in God. To look at him and witness his actions is enough to know this truth, but his words have never been afraid to ensure those sentiments prove undeniable anyway. So he smirks when his youngest son dares to say grace before their latest meal. He starts telling a fantastical story about a dancing leprechaun that he saw outside his window that morning. Tommy (Scott Haze) laughs—both because it’s a humorous anecdote told in humorous fashion and because he’s a bit simple insofar as judging when someone is pulling his leg as a means to cut deeply with malice. His smile fades upon telling his father leprechauns aren’t real because Josiah’s face has turned to a scowl. “Neither is God,” he says.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Rising Wolf’ review: Sci-fi hostage drama undone by story

Rising Wolf gets off to an intriguing start. A woman is tied and blindfolded in a small room with a string of blue lights behind her. The room is bathed in red and fireworks go off in the distance. It is soon revealed that the small room is actually an elevator and the lights are part of what looks to be a broken television. Nothing is as it appears in this science fiction hostage flick from Australia.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Guardian

The best recent fantasy, horror and science fiction – review roundup

Hollow (Coronet, £17.99), the latest novel from artist and film-maker B Catling, is set in a weird, hallucinogenic version of 16th-century Europe. The Monastery of the Eastern Gate, built on the side of a mountain that was once the Tower of Babel, guards one of the world’s darkest secrets: a walled enclosure where a perpetual war is fought between the living and the dead, a vision of cruelty and torture that the Church considers a manifestation of the mind of God, calling it the Gland of Mercy. The Monastery’s Oracle – a helpless, mad, limbless creature walled up alive – has recently died, so a gang of violent mercenaries make the difficult winter journey with a new Oracle, keeping it alive on a diet of human bone marrow steeped in shameful confessions spoken over the bones. As one might expect from the author of the Vorrh trilogy, this is far from standard fantasy – a disturbing miniature epic, like the paintings of Hieronymus Bosch come to life.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Teen Holds Premiere For Horror Film She Wrote & Starred In

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 17-year-old Hailey Ralston held a movie premiere in Charlotte Friday night for a film she not only wrote but directed, produced, and starred in. The premiere for Ralston’s horror short film “The Creature” was held at Ayrsley Grand Cinema to celebrate its upcoming release on Amazon Prime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy