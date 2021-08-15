Cancel
Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks

Cover picture for the articleSasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.

Bianca Belair
Roman Reigns
Paul Heyman
John Cena
Sasha Banks
John Cena Having Baby After Nikki Bella Drama?

The WWE Universe might not be able to see him but could we potentially see children in the future of former WWE Champion John Cena? One source over at OK! Magazine seems to believe so. Although Cena and his significant other Shay Shariatzadeh have, for the most part, kept their love life and marriage under wraps as the couple got married in October of 2020. John Cena recently broke his silence on Bray Wyatt’s firing.
Wrestling World

What happened between John Cena and Roman Reigns?

A lot has changed since the last Pay Per View of Money in the Bank in the upper floors of Friday Night Smackdown. At the end of that show intervened, amid general disbelief, the WWE legend John Cena who openly challenged Roman Reigns. After that event, many things have changed...
Brock Lesnar Returns After Roman Reigns Defeats John Cena At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

AEW had CM Punk return to wrestling on Rampage last night, and WWE countered at Summerslam tonight with the returns of both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. Brock made his return after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in a 23 minute slugfest to retain the WWE Universal Title in the main event of Summerslam. Reigns landed a series of Superman Punches, followed by the Spear, for the win.
Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
Roman Reigns Reveals WWE 2021 Paycheck

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been top-notch with his performances for over a year now. It turns out that he has taken credit for WWE’s Q2 2021 earnings being a massive success. Earlier this week, WWE announced that its Q2 revenue increased by 19% year-over-year, and the company set records across digital and social platforms, with 11.2 billion digital video views and 394 million hours consumed.
Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
John Cena Shares Photo Of Black Man Who Looks Just Like Him

John Cena has fully transitioned from wrestling star to Hollywood actor, and he's been embraced by the masses as a result. The charismatic entertainer has had a legendary career in the WWE, bringing his acting chops over to the big screen and adapting very well to the glitz and glam. He's also somewhat of an internet meme, often trending as people make jokes about his "You can't see me" catchphrase. This week, Cena participated in some of the trollery that surrounds him, sharing a photo of a Black man who somehow looks exactly like him.
FanSided

WWE SummerSlam 2021 full live results and highlights

Check out the official results and highlights from WWE SummerSlam. It’s the second-biggest night of the WWE calendar year — WWE SummerSlam takes place tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. It’s only the second time in history that SummerSlam takes place on a Saturday, and it’s the first...
Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
WWE Fans Furious Over Becky Lynch Squashing Bianca Belair in Seconds at SummerSlam

WWE fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions on Saturday night during SummerSlam. Midway through the show Bianca Belair arrived for her SmackDown Women's Championship match with Sasha Banks, only to be told that "The Boss" would be unavailable to compete. Carmella was then announced as Banks' replacement, only for Becky Lynch to suddenly arrive and beat down the former champion. She then asked Belair for a title match and the "The EST" accepted. And while fans inside Allegiant Stadium were thrilled over the match announcement, they were shocked when Lynch won the match mere seconds later by hitting two moves.
John Cena Drops Sad Goldberg Bombshell

John Cena is one of the most recognizable and profitable names in the modern era of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. During a recent interview with USA Today, Cena stated why WWE needs to stop relying on the aging, part-time veterans, such as Bill Goldberg, if they want to see continued growth as a company. Goldberg is set to take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Credit to Fightful for the following quote. Did John Cena spoil this Roman Reigns WWE title match?
Actor John Cena Posts His 'Black Twin' And The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Everyone has a doppelganger and apparently John Cena has a Black one, according to reports from CNN. The actor and WWE superstar posted a photo of trainer and bodybuilder Brendan Cobbina that has been circulating on social media because of their resemblance. Cena posted the photo on his Instagram without...
Fightful

Sasha Banks Explains Her Post-WrestleMania 37 Absence From WWE

Sasha Banks explains where she has been since losing to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. After nearly four months away from WWE, Sasha Banks returned to SmackDown last week and attacked Bianca Belair after their main event tag team win. On August 6, the two women came face to face and agreed to meet once again at SummerSlam with the Women's Championship on the line.
Roman Reigns ‘Breaks Character’ With Paul Heyman

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and John Cena were involved in a heated battle of words on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. They took back and forth jabs at each other and it has become personal leading up to their match at SummerSlam pay-per-view. Roman Reigns and John...
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from August 13

Just eight days before its blockbuster SummerSlam pay-per-view in Las Vegas, WWE hit the Fox airwaves Friday with an episode of SmackDown that saw John Cena return for a face-to-face showdown with universal champion Roman Reigns. The tete-a-tete between franchise stars headlined a show that saw Sasha Banks and SmackDown...
Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire

Roman Reigns is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam. ‘The Tribal Chief’ called out Cena recently and warned him ahead of their clash. Roman Reigns forewarns John Cena. Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank and immediately set...
Report: Sasha Banks Out Of WWE SummerSlam Match

Sasha Banks has been pulled from the SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to a new report from Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri. There were concerns over the status of the SmackDown Women's Championship match last weekend when both Banks and Bianca Belair were pulled from a pair of live events due to "unforeseen circumstances." PWInsider's Mike Johnson then reported that there was concern over the match's status as of Monday, but then came back two days later reporting that both had been cleared.
Nikki Bella To Reunite With John Cena At WWE Show?

The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki Bella) have been away from in-ring action for a long time. They were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer as well. They are apparently retired but one last run from the twin sisters duo cannot be ruled out. Nikki’s neck is improving and they were involved in some very minor physicality at WrestleMania as Bayley met the wrong end of a Bella KO. SummerSlam is just around the corner and it seems Nikki Bella could turn up at the event, where she would see her ex-boyfriend John Cena, as he is headlining against Roman Reigns.

