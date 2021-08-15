Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Four" Synopsis Teases Surprising Character Returns

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released a new synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Four", the fourth episode of Stargirl's second season. The synopsis teases a lot of surprising revelations in the episode, including the return of Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Tigress (Joy Osmanski), who served as one of the series' several antagonists in Season 1. Given how their fellow members of the Injustice Society were largely defeated in the Season 1 finale, it will be interested to see how the pair returns to the fold. You can check out the synopsis below.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Gellman
Person
Joy Osmanski
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Amy Smart
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Lea Thompson
Person
Brec Bassinger
Person
Yvette Monreal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Teases#Cw#Tigress#The Injustice Society#Crock#Digital Spy#Shade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Serieswciu.com

5 Things You Should Know Before Stargirl's Return

Before tomorrows premiere of DC's Stargirl, Here 5 things you should know before you tune in to the season 2 premiere. The Justice Society is one of DC’s first-ever superhero organizations formed. The earliest recording of the JSA was in 1941 when the original Dr. Mid Nite joined the team. The JSA even predates the popular Justice League. Much like the Justice League, the JSA would convene at their very own headquarters, The Justice Society Hall. At JSA Hall, several artifacts were kept as part of a memorial. Although some of these are merely sentimental, some items were taken by Courtney Whitmore to give to the next generation of heroes to form the modern-day Justice Society of America.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Brec Bassinger Teases ‘Stargirl’s ‘Biggest Fight Scene Ever’ in Season 2 (VIDEO)

In Season 2 of DC’s Stargirl, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) is looking for a villain for her and the Justice Society of America to take down, but the quaint town of Blue Valley is quiet… or at least so it seems. While Courtney focuses on her superhero duties, she’s been neglecting the responsibilities of being a teenager and fails school, hence the title of the second season: “Summer School.”
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Boys Season 3 Viral Ad Teases New Characters

Neither creator and executive producer Eric Kripke or Amazon have confirmed when we can expect Season 3 of The Boys to premiere, but it’s beginning to look increasingly likely that it won’t be until 2022. Production has been underway since February and is expected to conclude next month, but that might be too quick of a turnaround to have Billy Butcher and the gang back on our screens before this year is out.
Educationgoodmenproject.com

Courtney’s Summer Has a Rough Start in ‘Summer School’ Chapter 1

Her Summer has a bumpy start in ‘Summer School’ Chapter 1. Most of the DC live action shows have been really good. Doom Patrol has taken viewers on some wild adventures, and Titans shows a darker side of many well known young heroes. Stargirl had a bit of a bumpy start but got better as season 1 moved along. Summer for Courtney has a bumpy start in ‘Summer School’ Chapter 1. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Brec Bassinger Talks About Stargirl Season 2’s New Characters

Brec Bassinger Talks About Stargirl Season 2’s New Characters. Courtney Whitmore’s circle of super-friends is expanding in Stargirl season 2. In addition to her Justice Society teammates, the new episodes will also bring several fresh faces into Courtney’s orbit to help her against the new threats facing Blue Valley. And while speaking with Collider, series star Brec Bassinger revealed which of these characters are her favorites.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 Review – Summer School: Chapter One

This Stargirl review contains spoilers. The Stargirl season 2 premiere poses a big question: How does a teen hero come to terms with life as a normal teenager after putting on the suit? Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is dealing with just that as we join her back in Blue Valley, Nebraska.
TV & Videosstartattle.com

Stargirl (Season 2 Episode 2) “Summer School: Chapter Two”, trailer, release date

Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house. Startattle.com – Stargirl | The CW. Cast: Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, Christopher James Baker, Joy Osmanski, Neil Hopkins, Nelson Lee, Cameron Gellman, Amy Smart, Joel McHale, Neil Jackson, Hunter Sansone, Trae Romano.
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

‘Stargirl’ season two premiere review: “Summer School: Chapter One” introduces the new enemies of the JSA

The post-battle reality in Blue Valley isn’t exactly what Courtney Whitmore envisioned on DC’s Stargirl. “Summer School: Chapter One” captured the restless feeling of the Justice Society of America members (and their families) dealing with their lives after season one ended. The JSA isn’t in a bustling city like on The Flash or Supergirl, so the number of powerful villains and metahumans around are few and far between. The true foe of Stargirl’s season two premiere stemmed from the reality that the members had put off for so long, and the consequences of their actions from saving the world.
MoviesComicBook

American Horror Story: Angelica Ross Teases Her "Double Feature" Character

American Horror Story: Double Feature is almost here with the tenth season of the horror anthology series set to debut on FX on August 25th. As is often the case with the long-running series, there isn't a lot known about the upcoming season except for casting and a general idea of setting — and in this case, an interesting formatting change with Double Feature being just that, a season that features two stories. Now, however, Angelica Ross is opening up about her role in Double Feature, describing her character as "a wild roller coaster ride" to play.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Meg DeLacy Teases Cindy's Eclipso Plans, Recruiting a New ISA

At the end of DC's Stargirl's first season, Cindy Burman retrieved Eclipso's black diamond and seemingly disappeared — in the show's Season 2 premiere the members of the JSA assume that Cindy was among the casualties when Injustice Society's facility collapsed. Soon enough, however, it was revealed that Cindy is very much alive and well and determined to put together her own team with Injustice Unlimited. But where has Cindy been in the months since the ISA's defeat? According to Meg DeLacy, she's been doing her research off on a very specific remote island.
TV SeriesDecider

‘DC’s Stargirl’ Star Teases What’s Next When Green Lantern’s Daughter Returns

On tonight’s episode of DC’s Stargirl, viewers finally spent time with Jenny (Ysa Penarejo), a.k.a. Green Lantern Alan Scott’s daughter, after a brief appearance and fight scene in the previous episode. Only by the end of “Summer School: Chapter Two,” and spoilers past this point, Jenny has already left Blue Valley after an explosive team up with the Justice Society of America.
TV & VideosComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Ysa Penarejo Talks What's Next For Jennie after "Summer School: Part Two"

This week's episode of DC's Stargirl saw the official arrival of Jennie, the daughter of Alan Scott/Green Lantern following the misunderstanding the young woman had with Courtney (Brec Bassinger) in the Whitmore/Dugan kitchen over the old Green Lantern Courtney has been keeping. But while the episode gave Jennie, played by Ysa Penarejo, her own origin story it also sent the young woman on an unexpected path and now Penarejo breaks down what's next for the Arrowverse's Green Lantern.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Lucifer season six trailer sends fans into meltdown with surprise return of this character

The trailer for Lucifer's sixth season has been released, a month before its debut on Netflix and our excitement levels are through the roof. However, given that it's the fantasy drama's last ever season, we're also feeling a little bit sad too, knowing that we only have a few more episodes before we bid goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe and the rest of the show's wonderful cast of characters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy