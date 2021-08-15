Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Four" Synopsis Teases Surprising Character Returns

Before tomorrows premiere of DC's Stargirl, Here 5 things you should know before you tune in to the season 2 premiere. The Justice Society is one of DC’s first-ever superhero organizations formed. The earliest recording of the JSA was in 1941 when the original Dr. Mid Nite joined the team. The JSA even predates the popular Justice League. Much like the Justice League, the JSA would convene at their very own headquarters, The Justice Society Hall. At JSA Hall, several artifacts were kept as part of a memorial. Although some of these are merely sentimental, some items were taken by Courtney Whitmore to give to the next generation of heroes to form the modern-day Justice Society of America.