Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starting QB over five-star freshman J.J. McCarthy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While many have decried Michigan football’s quarterback development under Jim Harbaugh, it hasn’t been nearly as dire as many have made it out to be. With Wilton Speight under center in 2016, half of the games were over by halftime, with the offense having been quite dynamic. In 2018-19, though Shea Patterson didn’t meet fan expectations, he proved to be capable at managing the offense, having had two to the top 10 best Michigan passing seasons of all time (sixth and 10th) while coming in eighth all-time in passing yards — in just two seasons of play.