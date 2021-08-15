Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starting QB over five-star freshman J.J. McCarthy

By David Cobb
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't tweeted about the result of his team's quarterback battle like Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, but the Wolverines' head man eliminated nearly all doubt who his starting quarterback will be in a recent interview. Harbaugh told the Big Ten Network that, "Cade's the starter," in reference to redshirt sophomore Cade McNamara as Michigan gears up for its Sept. 4 season opener against Western Michigan.

