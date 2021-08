LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities were called to a two-car crash along highway 30 near the Ced-Rel Supper Club just west of Cedar Rapids. It happened around 12:45pm Sunday. First responders found 23-year-old Rage Mendoza and 18-year-old Jaden Decarah, both from Wisconsin, injured from the crash. They were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. We're told their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.