Lately, the Canadian investor, entrepreneur, and TV personality known as "Mr. Wonderful," Kevin O'Leary has been speaking very highly of Ethereum. In light of Ethereum's protocol update, EIP-1559, many Ethereum holders were excited about the improvement protocol and its positive impact on the price. O'Leary said, “If Bitcoin is sound money because of the 21-million-coin supply ceiling, Ethereum enjoys the same benefit now…It’s ultra-sound money because there’s no supply floor.” He called Ethereum "ultra sound money," which leads many people to think that like fellow Shark, Mark Cuban, O'Leary might hold some Ethereum.