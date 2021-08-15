Cancel
Public Safety

Trevor Bauer Accused Of Assaulting Another Woman, P Claims Woman Lying, Tried To Extort Him

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 7 days ago

Another woman accused Trevor Bauer of physically assaulting her during sex, according to the Washington Post, who reports the accuser was granted a restraining order against the star pitcher in 2020. However, Bauer claims the woman flat out lied … and says her objective was to extort him out of...

