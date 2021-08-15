Cancel
Portland, OR

Autism Society of Oregon Holds In-Person Fundraising Walk

By Will Bertellotti
portlandsocietypage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland, OR. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Autism Society of Oregon (ASO) to shift towards a virtual walk fundraiser rather than their standard in-person event. This year the organization is back in full swing for its annual Autism Walk fundraiser at Oaks Park in SE Portland on August 15th. The event will include a wide variety of fun activities for individuals with autism and their supporters.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum#Charity#The Autism Society#Portland Fire And Rescue#Pdx Stitch#Portland Ghostbusters#The Autism Walk#Oregonians
